New Delhi [India], March 25 (ANI): Sarbananda Sonowal, Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW), attended today's signing ceremony of the Letter of Intent (LOI) between India and Singapore on maritime digitalisation (Digital Corridor Collaboration) and decarbonization (Green Shipping).

Sonowal was joined by Amy Khor, Senior Minister of State, Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment and Ministry of Transport, Singapore. The LOI was inked by R Lakshmanan, Joint Secretary, MoPSW, and Teo Eng Dih, Chief Executive of the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore.

Also Read | Israel Strikes Lebanon: IDF Says Hezbollah Anti-Tank Missile Unit Commander Hassan Kamal Halawi Killed in Drone Strike.

Under the LOI, both sides will collaborate on maritime digitalisation and decarbonization projects, including identifying relevant stakeholders who could contribute to the effort, and work towards formalising the partnership through a memorandum of understanding on a Singapore-India Green and Digital Shipping Corridor (GDSC).

India is a leading player in information technology with the potential to become a major producer and exporter of green marine fuels. Singapore, as a key transshipment and bunkering hub, also supports a dynamic research and innovation ecosystem.

Also Read | 'China Has DeepSeek, US Has ChatGPT and Grok, Where Does India Stand?': AAP MP Raghav Chadha Questions India's Position in AI Era (Watch Video).

When established, the Singapore-India GDSC will enhance collaboration between both countries and help accelerate the development and uptake of zero or near-zero GHG emission technologies and the adoption of digital solutions.

Speaking on the occasion, Sarbananda Sonowal said, "The signing of this landmark LOI marks the bilateral collaboration as a significant step towards modernising maritime operations and advancing green shipping efforts. The Singapore-India Green and Digital Shipping Corridor will drive innovation, accelerate the adoption of low emission technologies, and strengthen digital integration in the sector, allowing us to move India towards realising the vision of PM Narendra Modiji's 'Viksit Bharat'."

https://x.com/sarbanandsonwal/status/1904398254516715854

"With India's strength in Information Technology and green fuel production, along with Singapore's role as a global maritime hub, this partnership will set new benchmarks in sustainability and efficiency in the maritime sector. We look forward to working closely to build a resilient, future-ready maritime ecosystem that benefits both nations and the global maritime industry," he added.

Sarbananda Sonowal also held a bilateral meeting with the Vice Minister of the Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management, the Netherlands, Brigit Gijsbers, on the sidelinesof Singapore Maritime Week.

Both the leaders discussed further deepening the existing MoU on Maritime Cooperation with renewed focus on applying the rich expertise of the Netherlands in developing the Inland Waterways in dredging, inland vessel technology and water management.

The leaders also discussed possible collaboration with Dutch Maritime Institutes and training centres to upskill India's inland waterways workforce in areas such as dredging operations, vessel maintenance, digital waterway management, and sustainable navigation practices.

The possibility of developing a Green Shipping Corridor between the Port of Rotterdam and India's major ports, such as Deendayal Port (Kandla) and VoC Port (Tuticorin)were also discussed during the meeting.

Speaking at the meeting, Sarbananda Sonowal said, "India and the Netherlands have been working closely on deepening the maritime expertise. It was a pleasure to meet Her Excellency Madam Brigit Gijsbers here today. We discussed various aspects of our mutual relationship on maritime cooperation and on various aspects of our existing MoU, which spans from green shipping, green ports, education and training, digitalisation, ship recycling, coastalshipping, inland waterways, to multimodal connectivity. This framework can be mutually beneficial for both countries. We have conveyed our intent to collaborate extensively in seafarer employment and training. I believe the Dutch companies like Damen Shipyard andVan Oord and others for potential investment and technology for maritime sector in India."

Seeking the Global Dutch Expertise for revamping India's waterways rivers like Barak and Brahmaputra, Sarbananda Sonowal said, "With their rich experience and global expertise in dredging, river engineering, we can enable our diverse and rich riverine system witheffective dredging techniques, modern inland vessel technology & water management. The Netherlands' expertise in shallow-draft push barges, modular inland vessels, and LNG-powered river transport presents a valuable opportunity for India."

"We are keen to adapt these technologies to enhance cargo movement in low-draft rivers like the Brahmaputra & Barak, making inland waterways more efficient, sustainable, & economically viable. We see great potential for Dutch collaboration in India's major projects like the Jal Marg Vikas Project (JMVP) and Brahmaputra River dredging. This will help us realise the vision of PM Narendra Modi ji to empower the Northeast as the New Engine of Growth for an Atmanirbhar Bharat charting its course on becoming a Viksit country," he added.

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal also inaugurated the 'India Pavilion' along with Amy Khor, Senior Minister of Singapore. Sonowal also inaugurated the IRClass Pavilion at the ongoing Singapore Maritime Week (SMW).

Speaking at the India Business Roundtable, Sonowal said, "India is rapidly emerging as a globalmaritime hub driven by sustainability, digital innovation, and strategic partnerships. Under the visionary leadership of PM Narendra Modi ji, we are transforming ports into clean energy-driven investment hubs, fostering shipbuilding excellence, and decarbonising shipping. With bold reforms, resilient supply chains, and global collaborations like the India-Singapore Green and Digital Shipping Corridor, we invite the world to partner with us in shaping a sustainable and future-ready maritime economy."

During the day, Sarbananda Sonowal also visited the Singapore Cruise Centre to understand the infrastructure and facilities that have helped Singapore to become a thriving cruise tourismdestination.

India aims to replicate such terminals in key locations like Goa, Mumbai, and Chennai to provide a fillip for cruise tourism. Sonowal also met with key officials of the Singapore Chamber of Maritime Arbitration (SCMA) as well as top industry captains from the Netherlands' maritime sector. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)