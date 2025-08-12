Indian Coast Guard and Sri Lanka Coast Guard officials meet during the 8th High-Level Meeting in New Delhi on August 11, marking a milestone in their enduring maritime partnership (Image: X/@IndiaCoastGuard)

New Delhi [India], August 12 (ANI): The 8th High-Level Meeting (HLM) between the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) and Sri Lanka Coast Guard (SCG) was held today, August 11, in New Delhi, marking "another milestone in the strong and enduring maritime partnership between the two friendly neighbours," according to an official statement by the Indian Coast Guard.

The Sri Lankan delegation, led by Rear Admiral Y.R. Serasinghe, Director General SLCG, was warmly received by the Indian delegation headed by Director General Paramesh Sivamani, AVSM, PTM, TM, Director General Indian Coast Guard. The SLCG delegation is visiting India from August 10 to 14 for the HLM and other professional interactions under the framework of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between the ICG and SLCG in 2018.

Discussions during the HLM centred on strengthening cooperative engagements in the fields of "marine pollution response, maritime search and rescue, and maritime law enforcement," along with "enhanced capacity building and technical assistance initiatives." Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to work closely in addressing contemporary maritime challenges, ensuring "safety, security, and environmental stewardship in the shared maritime domain," the statement added.

The meeting underscored the mutual resolve of ICG and SLCG to "deepen operational coordination, share best practices, and further promote regional maritime stability through sustained cooperation."

This continued collaboration builds on the foundation laid during the 7th Annual High-Level Meeting (HLM) held last year on November 11 at Colombo, Sri Lanka, which marked a significant milestone in combating transnational maritime crime and strengthening regional cooperation between the two nations.

This annual meeting was followed by institutionalised mechanisms as outlined in the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between both maritime agencies in May 2018.

The four-member ICG delegation was led by Director General S Paramesh of the Indian Coast Guard, while the SLCG side was led by Rear Admiral YR Serasinghe, Director General of the Sri Lanka Coast Guard.

The high-level meeting underscored the commitment of both Coast Guards to jointly address maritime challenges while focusing on a range of contemporary regional maritime issues, including drug trafficking, marine pollution, safety of mariners, adoption of best practices, capacity-building programs and other collaborative arrangements.

The outcome of the meeting reiterates enhancing mutual cooperation in addressing these challenges, thereby strengthening the maritime safety and security framework in the region. (ANI)

