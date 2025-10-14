New Delhi [India], October 14 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a new capacity-building program for Mongolia's border security forces as part of efforts to deepen cooperation between the two countries.

While adressing the joint press conference with Mongolian President Khurelsukh Ukhnaa, PM Modi highlighted the strong partnership based on shared values and mutual interests.

"India will also launch a new capacity-building program for Mongolia's border security forces," Modi said, emphasising the growing defence and security collaboration between the nations. He added, "Our approach to global issues is based on our shared values. We are close partners on international forums. Both countries support a free, open, inclusive, and rules-based Indo-Pacific. We also work together to empower the voices of the Global South."

PM Modi described the India-Mongolia relationship as more than just diplomatic ties, calling it "a soulful and spiritual bond" rooted in centuries of cultural connections through Buddhism. "India and Mongolia's relationship is not merely diplomatic. It is a soulful and spiritual bond. The true depth and breadth of our ties is reflected in our people-to-people ties. For centuries, both countries have been bound by the thread of Buddhism, which is why we are also called spiritual siblings," he said.

PM Modi announced several cultural and educational initiatives to strengthen this spiritual connection.

"Today, we have taken several important decisions to further strengthen this tradition and give new strength to these historical ties. I am happy to announce that next year, the Holy Relics of Sariputra and Maudgalyayana, two great disciples of Lord Buddha, will be sent from India to Mongolia," he said.

"We will also send a Sanskrit teacher to Gandantegchinlen Monastery to conduct an in-depth study of the Buddhist texts there and carry forward the ancient knowledge tradition. We have also decided to expedite the digitisation project of the One Million Ancient Manuscripts. Nalanda University has played a vital role in Buddhism in Mongolia, and today we have decided to bring new energy to this historic relationship by linking Nalanda and Gandan Monastery," he added.

Reflecting on the decade-long strategic partnership between India and Mongolia, Modi recalled his visit to Mongolia ten years ago, when the relationship was elevated to a Strategic Partnership. "During my visit to Mongolia 10 years ago, we elevated our partnership to a Strategic Partnership. Over the past decade, every aspect of this partnership has gained new depth and breadth. Our defence and security cooperation is also steadily strengthening. We have launched several new initiatives, from training programs to the appointment of a Defence Attache at the Embassy."

The meeting began on a symbolic note with the planting of a tree named 'Ek Ped Maa ke Naam' by the President of India, which Modi described as "a symbol of our deep friendship and our shared commitment to the environment for generations to come."

During the visit, PM Modi and President Ukhnaa jointly released a commemorative stamp celebrating 70 years of diplomatic relations between India and Mongolia. The occasion also saw the witnessing of the exchange of Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) between the two nations, further cementing their cooperation across various fields.

Expressing his happiness, PM Modi said, "I am delighted to welcome President Khurelsukh Ukhnaa and his delegation to India. The Mongolian President's visit to India after a gap of 6 years is an important event in itself. This visit is taking place when India and Mongolia have completed 70 years of political ties and 10 years of strategic partnership. On this occasion, we have launched a joint poster stamp..."

The Mongolian President arrived in Delhi on Monday for a four-day state visit. He was received at the airport by Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol. (ANI)

