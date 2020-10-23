Beijing, Oct 23 (PTI) Air India will operate its flight to Wuhan on October 30, the first after the central Chinese city from where the coronavirus initially emerged in December was officially declared safe from the virus in June and all curbs were lifted.

A Vande Bharat Mission (VBM) flight would be operated from Delhi-Wuhan sector on October 30, the Indian Embassy here announced on Friday.

Also Read | US Elections 2020: 20% Polling Completed, Over 50 Million Americans Have ‘Voted Early’, Says Monitor.

This will be the sixth VBM flight by Air India to China to help Indians stranded in both the countries to travel back to their destinations. The Delhi-Wuhan flight was announced after the cancellation of October 23 flight between Delhi-Guangzhou.

Those who are arriving from New Delhi has to undergo 14-day quarantine in the designated hotels.

Also Read | United Nations Day 2020: Date, Theme, History and Significance of The Observance.

The Indian Embassy press release here said the upcoming VBM flight scheduled for October 23 has been postponed to October 30.

The flight will be now operated on Delhi-Wuhan-Delhi sector.

The travellers have been asked to reach out to helpdesk (helpdesk.beijing@mea.gov.in) for any assistance or guidance.

India operated three flights to Wuhan to airlift Indians stranded in the city when the virus was at its peak there in February this year.

Air India has operated five VBM flights so far helping Indians stranded in both the countries to travel back to their destinations.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)