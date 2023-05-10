London [UK], May 10 (ANI): The UK and India will conclude the seventh edition of the biennial exercise, Ajeya Warrior on Thursday.

Contingents from the British and Indian Armies have been undertaking training at the Salisbury Plain Training Area in the UK for the past two weeks.

This year, Exercise Ajeya Warrior involved troops from the UK's 16 Air Assault Brigade Combat Team and 2nd Battalion the Royal Gurkha Rifles and India's 6th Battalion of the Bihar Regiment.

"Ex Ajeya Warrior culminated today after a Validation Exercise & Closing Ceremony at Imber Village, Salisbury. HC @VDoraiswami was the Chief Guest for the Closing Ceremony. The exercise has been extremely successful towards achieving high levels of integration and interoperability," the High Commission of India, London tweeted.

Increasing the scope, complexity and dynamism considerably from previous iterations of the exercise, a company from the Bihar Regiment was integrated into the 2nd Battalion the Royal Gurkha Rifles battlegroup to conduct high-tempo operations in a pioneering simulated training environment.Alex Ellis, British High Commissioner to India, said, "The UK and India are natural partners in defence and have increasing levels of interoperability, as shown by this highly complex and hands-on interaction between our militaries. The UK has made the Indo-Pacific 'tilt' a permanent pillar of our international policy. The region is critical to our economy, our security, and to our interest in an open and stable international order."

Brigadier Nick Sawyer, Defence Advisor, British High Commission, said, "Exercise Ajeya Warrior has been thoroughly testing the soldiers of both our nations, encompassing the uncertainty and complexity experienced in contemporary multi-domain operations. Throughout the exercise, both armies have had an opportunity to showcase their capabilities and emerging military technologies, as part of their respective drives toward modernisation. There is no doubt we will have learned from each other, yet again."

Ajeya Warrior left both countries with an increased understanding of each other's military capabilities and tactics, which is vital for a stronger UK-India strategic partnership, he added. (ANI)

