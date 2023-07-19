Washington, Jul 19 (PTI) Describing India as a strategic partner to the United States, a top American general has told lawmakers that the India-US military-to-military relationship is robust and increasing in scope and sophistication.

"India is a strategic partner to the United States. Our military-to-military relationship is robust and increasing in scope and sophistication," General Charles Q. Brown told members of the Senate Armed Services Committee during his confirmation hearing for Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

"If confirmed, my strategy would be to continue to bolster the Major Defence Partnership with India by expanding our existing bilateral military-to-military dialogues and defence industrial and technology cooperation," Brown said in written response to a question.

The Quadrilateral Security Dialogue or "Quad" with the US, Japan, India, and Australia as its members is designed to uphold the international rules-based order, ensure freedom of navigation, promote democratic values, improve information sharing, and enhance technological collaboration, he said.

The Quad, he said, has emerged as a significant forum for mobilizing a collective commitment to peace, security, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific among like-minded partners. "Members are increasingly willing to address security challenges, especially in the maritime domain".

"The Quad offers a platform to ensure Maritime Domain Awareness, transparency, and resilience across the greater Indo-Pacific. Quad member states, while increasing cooperation amongst themselves, bring significant benefit to non-member countries," Brown said.

