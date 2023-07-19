San Salvador, July 19: A powerful 6.5 magnitude earthquake in the Pacific Ocean off the Gulf of Fonseca on Tuesday shook much of Central America from Nicaragua to Guatemala. Honduras, El Salvador and Nicaragua all share coastline around the gulf on the Pacific coast. Earthquake in Argentina and Chile: 6.6-Magnitude Quake Strikes Argentina and Chile's Border, Tremors Felt in Central Parts of Both Countries.

The US Geological Survey reported the epicentre was 43 kilometers south of Intipuca, El Salvador at a depth of 70 kilometers. Earthquake in US: Quake of Magnitude 7.2 on Richter Scale Jolts Alaska Peninsula Region, Tsunami Warning Issued.

Earthquake in El Salvador:

WATCH: Strong earthquake hits El Salvador pic.twitter.com/uvPOu3LYLS — BNO News (@BNONews) July 19, 2023

Nicaragua Vice President and first lady Rosario Murillo said there were no reported victims immediately in that country.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)