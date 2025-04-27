Pune (Maharashtra) [India], April 27 (ANI): The closing ceremony of the 6th Edition of the Joint Military Exercise Dustlik 2025 between India and Uzbekistan was held on Sunday at Aundh in Pune, a statement by the Indian Army said.

As per the statement, exercise Dustlik underscores the operational readiness of both the Armies to counter terrorist threats in a semi-urban setting.

In a post on X, the Indian army said, "The closing ceremony of the 6th Edition of the Joint Military Exercise Dustlik 2025 between India and Uzbekistan was held today at Aundh, Pune. Exercise Dustlik underscores the unwavering resolve and operational readiness of both the Armies to decisively counter terrorist threats in a semi-urban setting. Our combined capabilities, honed through rigorous drills and the exchange of best practices, project a formidable deterrent. Indian Army & Uzbekistan Army stand united and prepared to neutralise any challenge to regional stability."

The exercise was conducted from April 16-28. According to the Ministry of Defence, the Indian contingent comprising 60 personnel is being represented by a Battalion of the JAT Regiment and the IAF. The Uzbekistan contingent is being represented by personnel from the Uzbekistan Army.

Joint Exercise DUSTLIK is an annual training event conducted alternately in India and Uzbekistan. Last edition was conducted in Termez District, Uzbekistan, in April 2024.The theme of the exercise is based on the theme of Joint Multi Domain Sub Conventional operations in Semi-Urban Scenario. It will focus on responding to a terrorist action involving the capture of a defined territory, as per a statement from the Ministry of Defence.

The exercise will also include the establishment of a Joint Operations Centre at the battalion level for continuous joint operations, the execution of counterterrorism missions such as population control measures, raids, search-and-destroy operations, and the employment of firepower, including air assets, to neutralise terrorists.

Special forces from the Army and Air Force, during the Exercise, will secure a helipad for use as a mounting base for further operations. (ANI)

