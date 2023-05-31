New Delhi [India], May 31 (ANI): India and Vietnamese officials held the third Maritime Security Dialogue in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Both sides discussed ways on how to maintain a maritime environment that is secure and supportive of inclusive growth for both nations.

"3rd India-Vietnam Maritime Security Dialogue held today in New Delhi. Senior officials from the respective Ministries and Services concerned with maritime affairs participated in the Dialogue," the official spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, Arindam Bagchi tweeted Wednesday.

"Also reviewed maritime cooperation initiatives and avenues of reinforcing international and regional mechanisms for comprehensive maritime security," Bagchi added.

Notably, the second India-Vietnam Maritime Security Dialogue was held in April 2021 in virtual format following the first round held in Hanoi in March 2019.

"India and Vietnam held their second maritime security dialogue in a virtual format on 6 April 2021. The consultations involved exchanges on developments in the domain of maritime security, regional cooperation activities and opportunities for cooperation between the two countries," the MEA said in a statement.

Both India and Vietnam have always shared warm and cordial ties.

Recently at G7 Summit in Hiroshima in Japan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a bilateral meeting with his Vietnamese counterpart Pham Minh Chinh.

Both leaders discussed various aspects of the partnership of both nations including in defence.

"Prime Ministers @narendramodi and Pham Minh Chinh held talks in Hiroshima. They discussed different aspects of India-Vietnam friendship, particularly in areas like energy, technology, commerce and defence," the Prime Minister's Office tweeted. (ANI)

