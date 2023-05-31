Should they fail with a court challenge to secure their continuous stay in South Africa, thousands of Zimbabwean nationals would be forced to leave the country. Many don't want to return home and start all over again.Almost 200,000 Zimbabweans living in South Africa are waiting with baited breath to hear a court decision on whether they can continue to stay in the country or be forced to return home.

These Zimbabweans whose exemption permits have been terminated now only have 30 days left before the June 30 deadline given for them to leave South Africa expires.

But how did this dillemma occur in the first place?

Initially welcome, later rejected

Back in 2009, the South African government had granted "special dispensation" permits for Zimbabweans who were in the country illegally.

This policy was meant to regularize the status of thousands of Zimbabwean nationals who had fled political and economic instability in their country, mainly between 2007 and 2009. The special dispensation status was in place until November 2021 - when South Africa's cabinet decided to cancel it altogether.

After that, Zimbabweans living in South Africa under such special dispensation permit were given a 12-month grace period to either apply for a mainstream visa or leave the country.

Their only hope now is this legal challenge filed at the Pretoria High Court last month by various organizations.

Alternatively, they could obtain alternative permits - but that is not an easy task.

At the bottom of the pecking order

Leaders of various political parties as well as non-governmental organizations representing Zimbabweans and their rights in South Africa say that most of them would not qualify for alternative permits. This is why most Zimbabweans didn't even bother to apply.

Now they all have to face some difficult questions:

Should they pull their children out of school and prepare to leave. Should they sell their properties and save that money for the future?

Victress Mathuthu, Chairperson of the Zim imbokodo, a women's right group, said that the prolonged wait to hear from the judgement is slowly wearing them out.

"So now we are caught in between. What do you do? Do you apply for a waiver, or do you wait for the judgement? We don't know what we are really supposed to do. It's very difficult," she told DW.

The South Africa Chairman of Zimbabwe's main opposition party, the Citizens Coalition for Change, said the court decision needs to come sooner rather than later.

"[The delayed court decision] is leaving people under frustration. Many people don't know what to do next. So, I wish the judgement can be as soon as possible so that we can actually see alternatives on how these people should plan," Trust Ndlovu told DW-

In limbo - without access to funds

Meanwhile Ngqabutho Mabhena, chairman of the Zimbabwe Community in South Africa organization, revealed that the matter is incredibly serious for many. In some instances, South African banks have announced that they would freeze Zimbabwean bank accounts,

"What we have noted is that the banks are writing to the holders of the ZEP to produce their permits and informing them that if they do not do so, they are going to freeze their accounts," Mabhena told DW.

The wait for a conclusive result might yet turn longer, according to Simba Chitando, a lawyer, representing some of these Zimbabweans challenging the termination of their permits in court.

Chitando explained that there could be a long legal battle over the issue as he said his clients are prepared to fight all the way to the highest court to eventually receive a favourable decision.

"If we are successful, then the government will have to make a decision whether they are going to appeal the judgment. And obviously if we are unsuccessful, I can guarantee you, we would appeal the judgement that is not in favour of the ZEP holders," Chitando said.

The Department of Home Affairs did not respond to questions sent to it by DW about what these Zimbabweans should be doing now as their expulsion deadline fast approaches.

