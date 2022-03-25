Geneva [Switzerland], March 25 (ANI): The World Health Organization (WHO) and the Government of India on Friday signed an agreement to establish Global Centre for Traditional Medicine in Gujarat.

The onsite launch of the new WHO global centre for traditional medicine in Jamnagar, Gujarat, India will take place on April 21, 2022, read WHO statement.

Also Read | Verstappen Accuses Netflix Show ‘Drive to Survive’ of Fabrication – Latest Tweet by Reuters.

The new WHO centre will be established in Jamnagar, Gujarat, India. While Jamnagar will serve as the hub, the new centre is being designed to engage and benefit all regions of the world.

This global knowledge centre for traditional medicine, supported by an investment of USD 250 million from the Government of India, aims to harness the potential of traditional medicine from across the world through modern science and technology to improve the health of people and the planet.

Also Read | Jill Biden to Meet Ukrainian Children at St Jude in Tennessee.

"For many millions of people around the world, traditional medicine is the first port of call to treat many diseases," said Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General.

"Ensuring all people have access to safe and effective treatment is an essential part of WHO's mission, and this new centre will help to harness the power of science to strengthen the evidence base for traditional medicine. I'm grateful to the Government of India for its support, and we look forward to making it a success," added WHO chief.

The term traditional medicine encompasses ancient practices such as acupuncture, ayurvedic medicine and herbal mixtures as well as modern medicines to maintain health and prevent, diagnose and treat physical and mental illness, read WHO statement.

"It is heartening to learn about the signing of the Host Country Agreement for the establishment of Global Centre for Traditional Medicine (GCTM). The agreement between the Ministry of Ayush and the World Health Organization (WHO) to establish the WHO-GCTM at Jamnagar, Gujarat, is a commendable initiative," said Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Through various initiatives, our government has been tireless in its endeavour to make preventive and curative healthcare, affordable and accessible to all. May the global centre at Jamnagar help in providing the best healthcare solutions to the world", added PM Modi. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)