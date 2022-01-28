New Delhi [India], January 28 (ANI): India will continue to export vaccines to other countries, said External Affairs Ministry's spokesperson Arindam Bagchi on Friday during virtual weekly media briefing.

"You would be aware that in pursuant to our honourable Prime Minister's directions, we have maintained Made in India vaccines. We are updating the details of the shipment on our website, he said.

Also Read | COVID-19 Was in Europe Weeks Before First Confirmed Cases in China's Wuhan, Says Study.

"I would request you to check our website for the latest details of the consignment," he added.

Earlier, in January 2021, India launched the Vaccine Maitri (Vaccine Friendship) initiative - a major diplomatic effort to gift and supply made-in-India vaccines to low-income and developing countries globally.

Also Read | China 'Concerned' Over India's Business Environment Amid Tax Probes on Chinese Firms Like Oppo, Xiaomi and OnePlus.

Under Vaccine Maitri Initiative, India decided to ship out doses of the novel coronavirus vaccine to 'neighbouring and key partner countries.

India's vaccine diplomacy could provide innovative opportunities to promote New Delhi's foreign and diplomatic relations between nations in its neighbourhood and across the globe. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)