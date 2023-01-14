New Delhi [India], January 14 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced the setting up "Global South Centre of Excellence" to undertake research on developing solutions or best-practices that would help the members of the developing world.

"I am happy to announce that India will establish a Global South Center of Excellence," PM Modi said in his opening remarks at the Concluding Leaders' Session of the Voice of Global South Summit.

"This institution will undertake research on development solutions or best-practices of any of our countries, which can be scaled and implemented in other members of the Global South," he added.

Citing an example of the development of solutions, the Prime Minister said the digital public goods developed by India in fields like electronic-payments, health, education, or e-governance, can be useful for many other developing countries.

"India has also made great strides in areas like space technology and nuclear energy. We will launch a 'Global South Science and Technology initiative' to share our expertise with other developing nations," he added.

During his address, PM Modi made case for globalisation that does not lead to unequal distribution of vaccines or over-concentrated global supply chains.

"We want a globalisation that brings prosperity and well-being to humanity as a whole. In short, we want a 'human-centric globalisation'," he added.

In a press statement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said India convened this one-of-a-kind Summit to focus international attention on priorities, perspectives and concerns of the developing world.

This is particularly relevant as the world passes through a difficult period marked by challenges to health, food security, affordable access to energy, climate finance and technologies, and economic growth, MEA said.

PM Modi presided over the Inaugural Leaders' session on January 12. This was followed by eight Ministerial-level thematic segments dedicated to addressing the most pressing concerns of the developing world. The Summit wrapped up on January 13 with a Concluding Leaders' Session also hosted by Prime Minister.

The participating leaders appreciated and congratulated the leadership of PM Modi in hosting the Summit at a crucial juncture. They expressed hope that the Summit would serve as a catalyst for building a prosperous and inclusive future for the world that considers the Global South's needs. (ANI)

