Washington, Nov 28 (PTI) Indian American Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi has been profiled by the prestigious Foreign Policy magazine for the key role he is playing in shaping the country's China policy from inside the Congress.

Foreign Policy on Monday profiled Krishnamoorthi's leadership of the Select Committee on the Strategic Competition Between the United States and the Chinese Communist Party and Congressman Mike Gallagher, the Chair of the China Committee.

The two congressmen have been profiled together by the magazine.

The committee was formed in February of this year for the specific purpose of investigating and developing policies to address the United States' economic, technological, and security competition with China's ruling Communist Party.

With his selection as Ranking Member, Krishnamoorthi, 50, became the first South Asian to ever lead a US Congressional Committee as Chair or Ranking Member.

“In short, this is the beating heart of Congress's policy agenda on China, giving Gallagher and Krishnamoorthi outsized voices on what most in Washington consider the new, defining US foreign-policy challenge. What the committee sets its sights on next is a good indication of where US policy will go,” Foreign Policy wrote in the joint profile.

The two congressmen actually seem to get along, the article wrote.

“It's a pleasure working with Rep Gallagher to tackle the challenges posed by the CCP head-on. A lot of good has come from our bipartisan efforts already, and I look forward to seeing what else we will accomplish together in the future, Krishnamoorthi said in a post on X.

