Washington, May 25 (PTI) Indian-American Congressman Ro Khanna has expressed confidence that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be invited by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy to address a joint meeting of the US Congress.

Modi has been invited by President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden for an Official State Visit on June 22.

Also Read | Tipu Sultan's Bedchamber Sword Creates New Auction Record in UK; Fetches Over GBP 14 Million.

Khanna in his capacity as Co-Chair of the Congressional India Caucus wrote to McCarthy on Tuesday urging him to invite Modi to address a joint session of the US Congress.

Following a meeting with McCarthy on Wednesday, Khanna told PTI that he is very confident that the Speaker would extend an invitation to Modi to address the joint session.

Also Read | Singapore Airlines To Not Use Paper Boxes for In-Flight Meals After Travellers' Feedback, Says Report.

The dates of the address have not been finalised yet.

The purpose of a Joint Meeting has usually been for Congress to hear an address from an important figure — generally a visiting foreign leader.

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, who visited the US last month to commemorate 70 years of the US-South Korea bilateral defence treaty, addressed a Joint Meeting of the Congress on April 27, 2023.

The US president and the First Lady will also host Modi at a state dinner on June 22.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)