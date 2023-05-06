Washington, May 6 (PTI) Indian-American and Padma Bhushan awardee Swadesh Chatterjee has been appointed to the Board of Governors of the prestigious University of North Carolina.

Chatterjee, who for the past several decades has played an important role in strengthening the India-US relationship, including the lifting of sanctions post Pokhran-II, was appointed to the position by the North Carolina Assembly this week.

Also Read | Penumbral Lunar Eclipse Seen Over Nepal Sky on Full Moon Day.

A resolution appointing six eminent individuals to the university's board of governors was passed unanimously by the State Assembly on May 3.

The term commences on July 1, 2023, ending June 30, 2027.

Also Read | COVID-19 No Longer an Emergency, but Not Going Anywhere, Says WHO.

Last October North Carolina's Governor Ray Cooper presented the State's highest award, Order of the Long Leaf Pine to Chatterjee, 75.

Cooper described Chatterjee as a “spark plug among us” as he applauded his contribution not only to the development of North Carolina but also to the India-US relationship and enriching the cultural milieu of the United States.

Rich Verma, who is now the Deputy Secretary of State, said Chatterjee has been at the centre of the key moments that have brought the Indian and US governments closer.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)