Washington [US], December 19 (ANI): Indian-American Vedant Patel has been named as Assistant Press Secretary by US President-elect Joe Biden in the new list of additional members of the White House communications and press staff.

According to an official statement, "President-elect Joe Biden announced additional members of the White House communications and press staff. These diverse, experienced, and talented individuals demonstrate President-elect Biden's continued commitment to building an administration that looks like America and is ready to deliver results for working families on day one."

Patel has earlier served as Regional Communications Director on the Biden-Harris Campaign.

During President-elect Biden's primary campaign, Patel served as the Nevada and Western Primary-States Communications Director. He has also worked as Communications Director to Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal, Western Regional Press Secretary at the Democratic National Committee, and Communications Director to Congressman Mike Honda.

Patel, born in India and raised in California, is a graduate of the University of California-Riverside and the University of Florida.

Besides Patel, the 15 appointments made by Biden are: Megan Apper, Director of Research; Kate Berner, Deputy Communications Director; Rosemary Boeglin, Assistant Press Secretary; Amanda Finney, Chief of Staff for the Press Office and Special Assistant to the Press Secretary; Mike Gwin, Director of Rapid Response; Meghan Hays, Director of Message Planning; Paige Hill, Senior Regional Communications Director; Michael Kikukawa, Press Assistant; Jennifer Molina, Senior Director of Coalitions Media; Kevin Munoz, Assistant Press Secretary; Angela Dela Cruz Perez, Press Assistant; Emma Riley, Chief of Staff for the Office of Communications; Mariel Saez, Director of Broadcast Media; Amijah Townsend-Holmes, Press Assistant; and Remi Yamamoto, Senior Advisor for Communications to the Chief of Staff. (ANI)

