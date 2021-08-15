Kathmandu, Aug 15 (PTI) Seven people, including an Indian man, were arrested in Kathmandu on Sunday for robbing two businessmen of Rs 2 crore-worth of 'yarsagumba', a naturally occurring aphrodisiac.

The arrested Indian was identified as Mohamad Isak, 37, according to a press release issued by the Nepal Police headquarters.

According to the charges, Isak and his accomplices met 'yarsagumba' traders Dipak Lama, and Suresh Sapkota on the pretext of purchasing 7 kg 440 gms of the Nepali herb, which would cost a little over Rs 2 crore.

After meeting Lama and Sapkota, the accused allegedly snatched the consignment and escaped.

The police have initiated further investigation into the matter.

Yarsagumba is found in remote areas of northern Nepal's mountains. The half-insect-half-herb natural energy booster can fetch upto Rs 28 lakh (USD 24,000) per kg in the local market.

