Shanghai [China], March 30 (ANI): A classical music recital in Shanghai featuring Grammy-winning flautist Rakesh Chaurasia and sitarist Purbayan Chatterjee drew in a "full house audience," which the Indian Embassy said was the "largest ever" for an Indian cultural recital that China's most populous city has seen.

The event brought together Chinese citizens, diplomats, business leaders, and academics, highlighting the role of cultural exchange in strengthening India-China ties.

The Indian Embassy in Shanghai on Sunday took to social media platform X to celebrate the event's success, stating: "Spring is in the air! Indian music conquers all boundaries! Telling the story of New India through our soft power. A full house audience, largest ever in Shanghai for an Indian cultural recital, listened with rapt attention to a superb rendition of classical Indian music by Maestros Purbayan Chatterjee and Rakesh Chaurasia. Record-breaking participation by Chinese, diplomatic, business and academic communities was once again testament to the unique place that Ek Bharat Shreshta Bharat enjoys in the world today."

"Big thanks to The Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) and our co-sponsors Chaiti Foundation for helping us pull off this unprecedented success. And the best is yet to come. Jai Hind Jai Bharat."

https://x.com/IndiaInShanghai/status/1906263415775203775

Chaurasia, a renowned flautist and child prodigy, is the nephew and foremost disciple of flute maestro Pt Hariprasad Chaurasia. Carrying forward the Chaurasia legacy, he has earned numerous accolades, including the Indian Music Academy Award (2007), Aditya Birla Kalakiran Puraskar (2008), and Guru Shishya Award (2011). In 2024, he won two Grammy Awards for his collaborative album 'As We Speak'.

Chatterjee is a renowned sitar virtuoso known for blending Indian classical music with contemporary influences. With a career spanning decades, his masterful performances and emotive melodies have made him a prominent figure in Indian classical music.

A ten-member cultural team, including Purbayan Chatterjee and Rakesh Chaurasia, are on a visit to China to promote Indian classical music. They have performed two classical musical concerts in Beijing and Shanghai on March 26 and March 29, respectively.

Consul General at the Indian Embassy in Shanghai, Prateek Mathur shared a video from the event which showcased the performance. Thje star performers Chatterjee and Chaurasia were backed on the stage by Bivakar Choudhury on the tabla, Debashish Adhikary on the harmonium and Murali Ganesh on the mridangam. (ANI)

