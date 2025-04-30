Tokyo [Japan], April 30 (ANI): The Indian Embassy in Tokyo and members of the Indian community on Tuesday paid homage to the victims of the recent terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam.

While paying homage to the victims, India's Ambassador to Japan, Sibi George, said that they have gathered to pay tribute to the people who lost their lives in the attack. He asserted that terrorism will not go unpunished and that the perpetrators behind the attack will be brought to justice.

In his speech, he said, "We have gathered here today in deep sorrow and solemn reflection as we pay tribute to the innocent lives lost in the recent terror attack in the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir in India. Our hearts are heavy with grief and spirits united in this mourning. I would like each one of you to please stand and observe two minutes of silence."

"Terrorism will not go unpunished. Every effort will be made to ensure that justice is done. The entire nation is firm in its resolve. Everyone who believes in humanity is with us. You all have got this (posters), let's all stand together and hold it so that our message will reach every corner of Japan, every corner of the world, "Pahalgam Never Forgive Never Forget," he added.

https://x.com/IndianEmbTokyo/status/1917211327388635393

People held posters with the message "Pahalgam Never Forgive Never Forget" while paying homage to the victims. During the event, the Indian Embassy showed pictures of the victims of the terrorist attack in Pahalgam. It also played Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks regarding the Pahalgam attack during his 121st episode of Mann Ki Baat on April 27.

As many as 26 people were killed and several others were injured after terrorists attacked tourists at Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam on April 22. Following the attack, India has taken strong countermeasures against Pakistan for its support of cross-border terrorism.

In the 121st episode of Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi condemned the Pahalgam terror attack and spoke about the "deep agony in his heart" while reassuring the families of the victims that "conspirators and perpetrators of the attack will face the harshest response. "Nyaye milke rahega", the PM said. He called the terror attack an attempt by those behind terrorism to disrupt the peace in Kashmir.

"Today, as I talk my heart out with you, there is a deep agony in my heart. The Pahalgam terrorist attack of 22 April has left every citizen of the country heartbroken. Every Indian feels deep sympathy for the families of the victims No matter which state one belongs to, no matter which language one speaks, I understand every citizen is seething with anger after seeing the images of the terrorist attack," PM Modi said.

"As peace was returning to Kashmir, the enemies of the nation and J&K did not like it. Terrorists and their masters want Kashmir to be destroyed again, which is why such a conspiracy was hatched," said Prime Minister. He emphasised that the unity of the nation is its biggest strength in the ongoing war against terrorism and urged the country to strengthen its resolve to face this challenge.

PM Modi emphasised that the increasing number of tourists, the growing income of the people, and the strengthening of democracy in the region were not being accepted by the forces responsible for the attack.

"This attack in Pahalgam shows the desperation of the patrons of terrorism; it displays their cowardice...at a time when peace was returning to Kashmir, there was a vibrancy in schools and colleges, construction work had gained unprecedented pace, democracy was getting stronger, the number of tourists was increasing at a record rate, people's income was increasing, and new opportunities were being created for the youth. The enemies of the country, the enemies of Jammu and Kashmir, did not like that," he added. (ANI)

