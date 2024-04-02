Dubai, Apr 2 (PTI) The Indian Consulate in Dubai on Tuesday organised a labour awareness programme on health and financial management for Indian workers coinciding with an 'iftar', officials said.

Around 200 workers along with company management team joined the 'iftar', Consulate General of India here said in a statement.

"A team of doctors from Prime Healthcare conducted the health check up at the camp for the workers and the Bank of Baroda officials briefed the workers about financial literacy and tips on prevention of banking fraud," it said.

It was followed by an awareness session by Pravasi Bharatiya Sahayata Kendra (PBSK) of the Consulate about the "government's welfare measures and the grievance redressal mechanism, the statement added.

During the event, Consul General of India to Dubai, Satish Kumar Sivan, took stock of the issues of the workers and guided them on various measures and provisions of the Consulate for their well-being, it said.

