Kabul [Afghanistan], June 2 (ANI): MEA Joint secretary, JP Singh, who is leading a multi-member team to Afghanistan, visited Chimtala Electricity Substation near Kabul on Thursday.

Among several active Indian projects functional in Afghanistan, the Chimtala Electricity Substation is built by Powergrid Corporation of India at Chimtala located adjoining Kabul.

Afghanistan's North East Power System (NEPS) is a crucial station and an infrastructure project funded by India as part of its assistance package to the Afghanistan Government.

Funded by Power Grid Corporation of India under the Ministry of Power, the construction of the Chimtala substation started in 2005 and was completed in 2009.

The Indian delegation, led by MEA Joint Secretary JP Singh, is in Kabul to oversee the delivery operations of India's humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan. During the talks, he also met the senior Taliban leadership and visited Indian projects.

Besides meeting the Taliban leadership, they also visited Indian projects including the Indira Gandhi Institute of Child Health (IGICH) in Kabul.

The IGICH is the main hospital in Afghanistan, set up with Indian assistance in the '70s that caters to the well-being of children.

Addressing a regular media briefing, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said the Indian team will meet senior members of the Taliban and representatives of international organisations who are involved in the delivery of humanitarian assistance.

"A multi-member team headed by Joint secretary JP Singh is in Kabul. The team will meet senior members of the Taliban. They'll also meet representatives of international organisations who are involved in the delivery of humanitarian assistance. This is one focus area," Bagchi said.

He said the Indian team will try to visit places where its programmes are being implemented but did not give further details. (ANI)

