Kingston [Jamaica], May 16 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind was given a rousing welcome on reaching Jamaica by the Indian diaspora.

Indians were elated to meet the president on the Jamaican mainland. The visit of President Kovind is expected to strengthen the diplomatic relations between both the countries as well as give a boost to bilateral trade.

Also Read | Buddha Purnima 2022: From Bhutan to India, 5 Most Popular Giant Statues of Lord Buddha From Around the World.

An Indian businessman in Jamaica, Mukesh Kumar Singh, said, "President's visit will strengthen the diplomatic relations between the two countries as well give a boost to the business sector. IT sector will get a boost, as India is an IT hub, and in Jamaica also IT sector is showing good growth. Five years down the line, this is going to help both the countries to achieve great heights in IT sector."

Not only, business and IT, but the Presidet's visit can benefit the pharmaceutical industry, believed the country head for Dr Reddy Pharmaceuticals in the region for the Carribean and central American region, Prithviraj Chatterjee.

Also Read | South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol, His US Counterpart Joe Biden To Discuss North Korean Provocations During 1st Summit.

He said, "With this visit of President, pharmaceutical industry should benefit. Indian generic medicines companies would like to bring more and more medicines in the country, which is required in the region to bring down the cost of medicines here. Cancer drugs available here are very expensive, if Indian companies are promoted well, the prices will become reasonable for the people of Jamaica, which will benefit both the countries."

Holding Indian flags in their hands, the crowd of Indians hailed India and President Kovind as he arrived at Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston. Indians called it a proud moment and a lifetime memory. On the other hand, President also responded to the rousing welcome by greeting the crowd.

"We are very happy with the visit of President to Jamaica. It is a proud moment that our President is here to meet us. For many of us, it is a dream come true. This is my lifetime memory," said an Indian resident Khushi Sahani.

Another resident, Deepali Shergill said, "The President was so happy to meet us. This made us very happy. It was an emotional moment for us. I welcome President Kovind on the land of Jamaica."

President Kovind is on a state visit to Jamaica, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines from May 15 to 21. He had a one-day technical halt in Milan, Italy. This is the first-ever visit by the Indian President to these two countries.

On his visit, the President is accompanied by his wife first lady Savita Kovind, daughter Swati Kovind, Union Minister Pankaj Chowdhary, Lok Sabha MP Rama Devi, Satish Kumar Gautam and secretary-level Officers.

During his four-day visit to Jamaica, several important programmes are scheduled. The President will pay floral tribute at the shrine of the Rt. Excellent Marcus Mosiah Garvey.

He will visit the Governor-General and PM house where he will meet Governor-General of Jamaica Sir Patrick Allen and Prime Minister Andrew Holness. A signing ceremony (MOU agreement) will also be held at PM house.

President Kovind will also inaugurate "Ambedkar avenue", a road named after Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar tomorrow. He will also inaugurate the Jamaica-India friendship garden.

In the evening, President Ram Nath Kovind will gift cricket kits to aspiring cricketers in Jamaica. A Cricket kit will be handed over to Billy heaven, President of the Jamaica Cricket Association. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)