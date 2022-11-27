Indian Diaspora based in Belgium organized an event at Schuman roundabout in front of the European Commission in Brussels.

Brussels [Belgium], November 27 (ANI): A group of Indian Diaspora based in Belgium organized an event at Schuman roundabout in front of the European Commission in Brussels to commemorate the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks under the banner of 'Solidarity Against Terrorism' on Saturday.

Despite the bad weather, members of the Indian diaspora from the Sikh, Muslim, Bengali, and Hindu faiths enthusiastically took part in the event.

The attendees offered their condolences to the Mumbai terror attack victims and asked the international community to hold those responsible accountable for the crime accountable by holding this event.

They apprised the International organisations that this event is a symbol that Indian Communities are peace-loving people and would always oppose terrorism and injustice irrespective of wherever they live.

Indian flags and various posters commemorating the 26/11 terrorist attacks in Mumbai were carried by participants.

The three-day siege in Mumbai began on November 26, 2008, when ten terrorists from the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) organisation arrived by sea and started the fire, killing 166 people, including 18 security officials, and injuring over 300 others.

The 10 terrorists travelled from Pakistan's Karachi to Mumbai across the Arabian Sea by hijacking a Kuber fishing trawler, killing all the crew and then arriving in an inflatable speedboat after killing the captain. They docked at Mumbai's waterfront near the Gateway of India, hijacked cars, including a police van, and split into at least three groups to carry out the attacks to maximize damage, according to the press statement released by Global Human Rights Defence.

Among the attackers, two gunmen namely Ismail Khan and Ajmal Kasab attacked Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT). They entered the passenger hall and opened fire, killing 58 innocent people and wounding 104.

After that, both of the gunmen fled from the site and fired on pedestrians and police officers in the streets, killing 8 police officers. After CSMT, the attackers' new target was the hospital. But the hospital staff members sealed off the patient wards and saved many lives, according to the statement.

Kasab and Khan seized a passenger car. They then drove towards a police roadblock, where a shootout ensued that killed Khan and arrested Kasab.

Another target was the Leopold Cafe, a popular restaurant and bar in South Mumbai, which was attacked by 2 other attackers, Shoaib alias Soho and Nazir alias Abu. Later on, they attacked two five-star hotels, Taj Mahal Palace and Oberoi Trident in Mumbai. (ANI)

