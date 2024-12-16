Tbilisi [Georgia], December 16 (ANI): The Embassy of India in Georgia on Monday confirmed the deaths of 11 Indian nationals in Gudauri, Georgia, and expressed deep condolences to the bereaved families.

In a press release posted on X on Monday, the Indian Embassy in Georgia wrote, "The Embassy of India in Tbilisi is saddened to learn of the unfortunate passing of eleven Indian nationals in Gudauri, Georgia, and extends its deepest condolences to their families."

"The Embassy is working closely with local authorities to facilitate the prompt repatriation of the mortal remains to India. We are also in contact with the bereaved families and are committed to providing all possible support," the press release added.

Notably, the incident, which occurred in an Indian restaurant in Gudauri, is under investigation by Georgia's Ministry of Internal Affairs.

On December 14, Georgia's Ministry of Internal Affairs in a statement said, "The employees of Mtskheta-Mtianeti Police Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, in connection with the accident that took place in Gudauri, as a result of which 12 people died, started an investigation under Article 116 of the Criminal Code of Georgia, which implies negligent manslaughter."

"In the resting area on the second floor of the Indian restaurant located in Gudauri, the bodies of 12 people employed in the same facility were found. At the initial inspection, no signs of body injuries or signs of violence were detected. According to the preliminary information of the investigation, a power generator was placed in an indoor area, closed space near the bedrooms, which was turned on yesterday, probably after the power supply was turned off," the statement added.

The statement further said that out of 12 deceased individuals, 11 are citizens of foreign countries, and one is a citizen of Georgia.

"In connection with this fact, investigative actions are actively being carried out, forensic-criminalistics are working on the spot, interviews of persons related to the case are being conducted. Appropriate examinations are appointed. A forensic medical examination has also been appointed to determine the exact cause of death," Georgia's Ministry of Internal Affairs said.

Earlier on December 14, the Indian Embassy in Georgia in a post on X wrote, "Mission has just learned about the death of 12 Indian nationals in Gudauri, Georgia. Deepest condolences to the bereaved families. Mission is in touch with the local authorities to get details of the Indian nationals who lost their lives. All possible assistance will be given." (ANI)

