Washington, Feb 22 (PTI) Officials of the Indian Embassy here and its consulates held a virtual interaction with Indian students from across the US, discussing various aspects of student well-being and ways to stay connected with the larger diaspora.

About 150 Indian Student Association office bearers and students from 90 US universities participated in the interaction led by Charge d'Affaires, Ambassador Sripriya Ranganathan.

It was also attended by the Consul Generals of India in Atlanta, Chicago, Houston, New York, San Francisco and Seattle.

The meeting gains significance in the backdrop of some deaths of Indian and Indian-origin students at universities across the US.

During the meeting, Ranganathan highlighted ways to stay connected with the Embassy/Consulates and the larger Indian diaspora.

Students were urged to spread the word amongst fellow Indian students in the US about the guidelines issued by the Embassy and the consulates for students studying in the US, including registration on its websites, general aspects related to student safety and well-being, and emergency contact details of the Indian diplomatic missions.

The students presented useful suggestions on synergising the efforts of the Embassy/consulates, university authorities, diaspora organisations and other stakeholders.

