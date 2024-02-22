Mexico City, February 22: At least 12 people were killed in a confrontation between rival criminal gangs in Mexico's southern state of Guerrero, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said.

Investigation into the incident began on Tuesday and is ongoing, with National Guard troops already at the site, Lopez Obrador told reporters on Wednesday at the National Palace in Mexico City at a daily press conference as quoted by Xinhua news agency report. Mexico Shooting: Gunmen Open Fire at Party in Salvatierra, 11 Killed and 12 Injured.

The President added the authorities will provide more details later on the deadly clash, according to local media.

