Embassy of India in Berlin organised an event in memory of the loss of innocent lives in Pahalgam attack (Image Credit: X/@eoiberlin)

Berlin [Germany], April 26 (ANI): The Embassy of India in Berlin organised an event in memory of the loss of innocent lives in the terror attack that took place in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22, which claimed the lives of 26 people and several others were injured.

According to the official statement, the visitors paid homage to the victims and expressed their support for India's resolve to fight for peace and justice. The event was held at the Chancery premises on Friday, and approximately 200 people attended.

Also Read | Pahalgam Terror Attack: India Revokes All Existing Visas Issued to Pakistani Nationals, Except Long Term, Diplomatic and Official Visas With Effect From April 27 (Watch Video).

High-ranking representatives from the German Federal Foreign Ministry, the Federal Ministry of Defence, the Federal Ministry of Labour and Social Affairs, and members of the diplomatic corps, including Defence Attaches from various Missions in Germany, attended the event to express solidarity with India.

Members of the Indian community also attended the event. India's Ambassador to Germany, Ajit Gupte, addressed the gathering and offered heartfelt tributes to the victims, while also conveying the remarks of Prime Minister Narendra Modi made in the aftermath of the attack.

Also Read | Pope Francis' Funeral: President Droupadi Murmu Arrives in Rome To Attend Last Rites of the Leader of Roman Catholic Church (See Pic).

Gupte highlighted the illicit motive of the perpetrators to undermine the normalcy achieved in Kashmir in recent years, which is also reflected in substantial growth in the number of tourists in Jammu and Kashmir, according to the official statement.

In a post on X, the Embassy of India in Berlin stated, "@eoiberlin organised an event on 25 April 2025, in memory of the loss of innocent lives in Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu & Kashmir. Amb @AjitVGupte addressed gathering and offered heartfelt tributes to the victims. Representatives from @GermanyDiplo, @BMAS_bund, @BMVg_Bundeswehr, members of diplomatic corps including Defence Attaches, Indian diaspora and friends of India paid homage to victims and expressing solidarity with India."

https://x.com/eoiberlin/status/1915812565906559006

As many as 26 people were killed in the terrorist attack on tourists in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir on April 22.

Following the terror attack, the Central government announced several diplomatic measures, such as closing the Integrated Check Post (ICP) at Attari, suspending the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES) for Pakistani nationals, giving them 40 hours to return to their country, and reducing the number of officers in the High Commissions on both sides. India also halted the Indus Waters Treaty signed in 1960 in the wake of the Pahalgam attack.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has assured the country that the terrorists responsible for this attack, along with those who conspired it, will face punishment beyond their imagination.

PM Modi asserted that the time has come to eliminate the remaining strongholds of terrorism and that the willpower of 140 crore Indians will now break the backbone of the perpetrators of terror.

Addressing a gathering in Bihar's Madhubani on April 24, PM Modi said, "The terrorists responsible for this attack, along with those who conspired it, will face punishment beyond their imagination," asserting that the time has come to eliminate the remaining strongholds of terrorism.

"The willpower of 140 crore Indians will now break the backbone of the perpetrators of terror," the PM stressed. PM Modi declared from the soil of Bihar that India will identify, track, and punish every terrorist, their handlers, and their backers, emphasising that India will pursue them to the ends of the earth.

"India's spirit will never be broken by terrorism, and terrorism will not go unpunished. Every effort will be made to ensure justice is served and the entire nation is firm in this resolve against terrorism", he stressed. PM Modi further stated that everyone who believes in humanity stands with India during these times. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)