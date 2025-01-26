Shanghai (China) [India], January 26 (ANI): India's 76th Republic Day was celebrated with great enthusiasm by the Consulate General of India in Shanghai and the Embassy of India in Kathmandu on Sunday. The events brought together members of the Indian diaspora, friends of India, and local communities in China and Nepal.

In Shanghai, the celebrations featured the unfurling of the National Flag, the singing of the National Anthem, and cultural performances by children from the Indian community. Meanwhile, in Kathmandu, the event included a flag-hoisting ceremony, tributes to the President's address, financial support for ex-servicemen's families, and cultural performances by local students.

"The Consulate General of India in Shanghai together with members of the Indian diaspora and friends of India in China celebrated the 76th Republic Day of India with great zeal, enthusiasm and patriotic fervour on Sunday, 26th January, 2025. The function was hosted at the Chancery premises in Shanghai," the Consulate General of India in Shanghai said in an official statement.

The celebrations began with Pratik Mathur, Consul General, unfurling the National Flag, followed by the rendering of the National Anthem. The Consul General then read out the address to the nation by the President of India. In the cultural performance that followed, children from the Indian community presented patriotic songs and dances depicting the unity and diversity of India.

The release further said, "The celebration of the Republic Day witnessed an overwhelming participation from members of the Indian community in Shanghai, Jiangsu and Zhejiang provinces."

Meanwhile, the Embassy of India in Kathmandu said, "The 76th Republic Day of India was celebrated at the Embassy of India in Kathmandu on 26 January 2025. The celebrations began with the unfurling of India's national flag by the Ambassador of India to Nepal. Ambassador conveyed his greetings to the members of the Indian diaspora in Nepal. This was followed by a telecast of the address to the nation from President of India, Droupadi Murmu. A large number of members of the Indian community attended the event."

The Ambassador honoured the widows and next of kin of deceased soldiers of the Indian Armed Forces by disbursing their dues worth NRs 5 Crore. In addition, an amount of NRs 23.29 Crore has also been disbursed to the widows and next of kin of 219 deceased members of the Indian Armed Forces. This payment covers benefits under the Army Group Insurance (AGI) programme, including death-in-service benefits, extended insurance benefits, and AGI maturity payments in the year 2024. The Ambassador also unveiled the Bhu Puu - 2025 magazine covering the welfare initiatives of the Government of India for ex-servicemen domiciled in Nepal.

The Embassy also donated books amounting to NRs 23.5 Lakh to 29 educational institutions spread across six provinces in Nepal. This initiative is designed to provide educational materials to students in remote areas, responding to their specific needs and requests.

The top 50 scorers from Nepal in the Bharat Ko Janiye (BKJ) Quiz, held from 11 November to 11 December 2024, were felicitated with Certificates of Achievement. The BKJ Quiz aims to inspire foreign nationals and the Indian community living abroad to deepen their knowledge and understanding of India. As part of the prize, the top 30 winners of the quiz from around the world were invited to India for a two-week BKJ Yatra earlier this month. Among the winners was Mr. Nikhil Kumar Das from Nepal, who had the honour of being part of this special Yatra to India, the press release said.

A video detailing the progress made in India-Nepal relations in the past years was played at the event.

The celebrations also witnessed cultural performances by students of the Swami Vivekananda Cultural Centre of the Embassy and Kendriya Vidyalaya, Kathmandu.

As India marked its 76th Republic Day with celebrations, embassies from across the world extended their warm wishes, emphasising the significance of India's democratic journey and its role in global partnerships.

Messages poured in from the United States, France, Brazil, South Africa, the UAE, Nepal, Russia, China, and several other nations, underscoring the global recognition of India's achievements. (ANI)

