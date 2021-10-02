Antananarivo [Madagascar], October 2 (ANI): Indian Embassy in Madagascar on Saturday celebrated the 152nd birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi in Antananarivo.

The event was attended by various members of Indian communities in the east African country including Hindu, Khojas, Ismalies and Bohras.

Ambassador Abhay Kumar, while speaking at the event, highlighted the various celebrations being undertaken by the Embassy under the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav to commemorate its 75 years of India's Independence and said: "It gives me immense pleasure to know that an inter-community sports competition has been organized today. Promoting social harmony and inter-community brotherhood is an apt tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary."

"Mahatma Gandhi, the greatest pravasi bhartiya was born in Gujarat, and Madagascar has a strong Indian community that has its roots in Gujarat. Mahatma Gandhi said- "Be the change you want to see in the world", following these words of Bapu, a year ago on Gandhi Jayanti, the Indian Embassy in Madagascar went fully solar", Ambassador added, read the Embassy statement.

The event followed by paying floral tributes to the statue of Mahatma Gandhi. Bhajans like "Vaishnav Jan to" and "Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram" were sung by the members of the Indian community on this occasion.

The Embassy of India building will also be illuminated with the projection of Gandhiji image to mark the occasion, according to the statement. (ANI)

