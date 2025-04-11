Beijing, Apr 11 (PTI) Indian Ambassador to China Pradeep Kumar Rawat met Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong and exchanged views on bilateral ties and cooperation in various fields, the Chinese Foreign Ministry has said.

The meeting took place on April 9, the ministry said in a press release on Thursday.

The two sides exchanged views on China-India relations, exchanges and cooperation in various fields, according to the press release.

Both sides stated that China and India will work together to earnestly implement the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries and promote the development of China-India relations along a healthy and stable track, it said.

The India-China relations, which were frozen for over four years over the eastern Ladakh military standoff, showed signs of improvement after President Xi Jinping met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Kazan, Russia last October.

Since then, the two countries have held a series of high-level meetings to normalise relations.

