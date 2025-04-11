New York City, April 11: A shocking case of necrophilia has triggered a manhunt in New York City after a man was caught on subway surveillance cameras performing sex acts on a dead passenger aboard a southbound R train near Whitehall Street station around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 9.

According to a report by NBC New York, the disturbing incident came to light early Wednesday after a deceased individual was discovered on a train at Whitehall Street Station in Lower Manhattan. Police reviewed Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) surveillance footage and were shocked to find recordings of the suspect allegedly committing sexual acts on the body. Necrophilia in UK: Man Performs Sex Act on Corpse After Illegally Entering Into Hospital Mortuary in Low Gate, Held.

Sources say the corpse may have been on the train for hours before the attack. The man is seen on video waiting until the train car was empty before approaching the body. At one point, he reportedly dragged the corpse from a seat onto the floor and carried out the assault over several minutes. Necrophilia in Assam: Hospital Employee Arrested for Having Sex With Girl's Dead Body in Morgue.

According to police, the victim, believed to be a homeless man, had died of natural causes prior to the incident. The suspect, who is not believed to have known the deceased, is wanted for sexual misconduct.

Authorities describe the man as wearing a blue baseball cap, black hooded jacket, yellow hoodie, jeans, and red-and-white sneakers and carrying a backpack.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 11, 2025 08:33 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).