Colombo, Feb 15 (PTI) The visa processing centre of the Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka has been closed temporarily due to a security incident reported there last night, the mission announced here on Wednesday.

According to a police source, an alleged break-in took place at the visa centre, prompting the Indian High Commission to close the visa processing operation.

"Due to a security incident reported last night, visa application centre, IVS Pvt. Ltd, Colombo would remain closed until further notice," the mission said in a statement.

"All applicants are requested to reschedule their appointments with IVS Pvt. Ltd accordingly," it said.

Police have launched an investigation into the incident.

