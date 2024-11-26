Inaugural and first sessions of the 2nd Indo-Pacific Conference at the HCI London (Image: X@HCI_London)

London [UK], November 26 (ANI): The Indian High Commission in London hosted the inaugural and first sessions of the 2nd Indo-Pacific Conference, where Foreign Office Minister for the Indo-Pacific, Catherine West delivered the keynote address.

The event was co-hosted with the Australian and Singapore High Commission in London on Monday, in partnership with IISS News.

The Indian High Commission in London said in a post on X, "Hosted the inaugural and first sessions of the 2nd Indo-Pacific Conference this morning at Indian High Commission in London. Honoured by the presence of Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office Minister for the Indo-Pacific Catherine West who delivered the keynote address. The dialogue continues with a session each at Arundel House and Australia House. This event was co-hosted with Australian High Commission in London and Singaporean High Commission in London, partnered by

IISS News. Together, we aim to foster deeper cooperation for a secure, resilient, and prosperous Indo-Pacific."

"We know that the Indo-Pacific is crucial for the UK, for three reasons. Firstly, boosting economic growth, secondly, tackling climate change, and thirdly strengthening national and global security. And these are shared challenges, where progress is in our mutual interest," West said.

West said that she visited the Indo-Pacific region four times since they won the General Election in July this year.

"When we won the general election in July this year... I've visited the region four times, covering 10 countries, and the Foreign Secretary travelled to the region in his first three weeks. Of course since then, last week at the G20, [the Prime Minister was] enhancing the relationships and having a deep conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi," she said.

West said that the UK wants a rules-based international system in the Indo-Pacific.

"For us, this is a generational mission, a long-term strategic posture, not just a short-term shift for the sake of soundbites. We want a free and open Indo-Pacific underpinned by the rules-based international system. Because rules matter. They matter for trade and growth. They matter for good governance, and they matter for our collective security, which also explains why our engagements are guided by four key principles. To promote peace and security in the Indo-Pacific, to support growth and create economic opportunities for all, to seize opportunities for clean energy transition, and to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals while building more resilient economies," she said. (ANI)

