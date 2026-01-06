New Delhi [India], January 6 (ANI): The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) raised serious concerns over a surge in violence against Hindus in Bangladesh, alleging six killings in the last 18 days. VHP spokesperson Vinod Bansal accused the country's leadership, including a "Nobel Peace Prize winner," of remaining a silent spectator while atrocities continue unabated.

Speaking to ANI, Bansal said, "The killing of Hindus in Bangladesh is not stopping. It is a serious issue that in the last 18 days, 6 Hindus have been killed in Bangladesh... Even yesterday, a ship owner was killed. A 40-50 year old woman who was sitting at her home, jihadis not only gangraped her but also burnt her alive... There are several such killings taking place in the country... The so-called Nobel Peace Prize winner is running an empire of unrest and has become a silent spectator..."

VHP spokesperson Bansal's remarks came after the killing of 40-year-old Hindu man, Sarat Chakraborty Mani, on Monday night in Narsingdi, near Dhaka, after being attacked with sharp weapons by unidentified assailants, reported the Bangladesh registered Newspaper Weeklyblitz.

Earlier, Bansal tweeted, tagging the UN Secretary-General, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), questioning if Islam permits such killings.

In a post on X, Bansal highlighted, "Widespread cases of human rights violations have emerged in the interim government of Bangladesh led by Muhammad Yunus. According to a report by the human rights organization Ain o Salish Kendra (ASK), 293 people have been killed in mob violence since 2024. In 2025 alone, 197 deaths from mob violence, 107 custodial deaths, and 38 extrajudicial killings have been recorded. Persecution of minorities, particularly Hindus, has increased, and journalists have also faced torture. These include 'mob violence'--that is, Mob Violence--extrajudicial killings, custodial deaths, persecution of minorities, political violence and murders, and suppression of press freedom. People were beaten and killed on the basis of rumours."

Residents and eyewitnesses claimed the attack occurred while Mani was operating his grocery shop at Charsindur Bazaar in Palash Upazila. The assailants reportedly arrived suddenly and assaulted him with sharp weapons before fleeing the scene. He sustained critical injuries and died while being taken to the hospital, reported Local Media.

The incident marks the sixth reported killing of a Hindu individual in Bangladesh within the past 18 days. (ANI)

