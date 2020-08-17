Colombo [Sri Lanka], August 17 (ANI): Indian High Commissioner in Sri Lanka, Gopal Baglay on Monday called on Minister for Foreign Relations, Dinesh Gunawardena soon after the Minister assumed his duties.

"High Commissioner HE Gopal Baglay called on Minister of Foreign Relations Hon @DCRGunawardena soon after Hon Minister assumed his duties. Substantive discussions were held regarding all areas of bilateral cooperation," tweeted High Commission of India in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

Also Read | Death Valley Records 54.4 Degrees Celsius, Highest Since 1913; World Meteorological Organization to Verify If This Was Hottest Temperature on Earth.

Former Sri Lankan President Mahinda Rajapaksa was earlier this month sworn in as the Prime Minister for the fourth time, days after his party secured a landslide victory in the parliamentary elections. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)