California, August 17: The Death Valley, located in Eastern California in the United States, recorded 54.4 degrees Celsius or 130°F on Sunday. According to the National Weather Service (NWS), this was the hottest temperature in the US since 1913. However, the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), in a tweet, said it will verify whether the Death Valley recorded temperature of 54.4 degrees Celsius, hottest global temperature officially since 1913. US Fighter Jet Crashes in Death Valley, Injures 7 Visitors.

"Death Valley, California recorded a high temperature of 130 degrees Fahrenheit at 3.41 p.m. on Sunday. This temperature was measured at Furnace Creek near the visitors' center using a National Weather Service owned automated observation system," said the NWS in a statement. "This observed high temperature is considered preliminary and not yet official. If verified, this will be the hottest temperature officially verified since July of 1913, also at Death Valley," it added. Arctic Circle Records Highest Temperature Ever at 38 Degrees Celsius/100 Degrees Fahrenheit in Siberian Town Verkhoyansk.

Death Valley Records 54.4 Degrees Celsius, Highest Since 1913:

Per the climate data in xmACIS2, this is the first time since 1913 that Death Valley has reached 130F. In July 2013, it last reached 129F. If valid, it would be the hottest August temperature at the site by 3F. @NWSVegas pic.twitter.com/gZNBW4NXI4 — NWS WPC (@NWSWPC) August 16, 2020

The NSW said a panel will be formed to verify if the desert witnessed 54.4 degrees Celsius. "As this is an extreme temperature event, the recorded temperature will need to undergo a formal review," the agency said. Reacting to the jaw-dropping reading, the WMO tweeted: "WMO will verify the temperature of 130°F (54.4C) reported at Death Valley, California, on Sunday. This would be the hottest global temperature officially recorded since 1931."

Death Valley Recorded Highest Global Temperature? World Meteorological Organization to Check

WMO will verify the temperature of 130°F (54.4C) reported at Death Valley, California, on Sunday. This would be the hottest global temperature officially recorded since 1931. pic.twitter.com/AOaWHKWVKJ — World Meteorological Organization (@WMO) August 17, 2020

Death Valley is the lowest and driest place in the US and one of the hottest locations in the world at the height of summer. The desert experienced the highest temperature ever recorded at 56.7 degrees Celsius on July 10, 1913.

