Colombo, Feb 20 (PTI) The visa processing centre of the Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka resumed work on Monday, days after it was temporarily closed due to a security incident, officials said.

The mission, in a statement on February 15, announced that due to a security incident visa application centre, IVS Pvt. Ltd, Colombo was to remain closed until further notice.

Also Read | Joe Biden Makes Surprise Visit to Kyiv to Meet Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Show Solidarity With Ukrainians As Russia-Ukraine War Nears One Year (Watch Video).

According to a police source, an alleged break-in took place at the visa centre, prompting the Indian High Commission to close the visa processing operation.

All applicants were requested to reschedule their appointments. However, the visa application centre resumed work on Monday.

Also Read | US President Joe Biden Displays Strong Support to Ukraine Against Russian Invasion, Makes Surprise Visit to Kyiv in the Middle of Full-Scale Conflict.

The police sources said an investigation was still going on about an alleged break-in at the visa centre.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)