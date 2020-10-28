Islamabad [Pakistan], October 28 (ANI): Political activist Misfar Hassan on Tuesday stated that Indian military had saved unarmed Kashmiris on October 27, 1947, and that historical facts cannot be distorted by paid touts of the country.

Hassan said the Indian military had saved unarmed Kashmiris from a cowardly brutal attack by Pakistani tribals over seven decades ago.

Also Read | Pakistan Assembly Wants Envoy Recalled After Emmanuel Macron’s ‘Islamophobic’ Rant, But Islamabad Has No Ambassador in France.

"October 27/47 was day when indian military saved unarmed Kashmiris from coward brutal attack by tribals of pakistan. Historical facts cannot be distorted by paid touts of Pakistan. @PakPMO @OfficialDGISPR @MirwaizKashmir @farooq_pm @azfar_dar," Hassan tweeted.

Pakistan raiders had invaded Kashmir in 1947 and brought in its wake horrifying stories of mass plunder and vandalism.

Also Read | COVID-19 Vaccine Sputnik V Update: RDIF Seeks Vaccine's Speedy Registration, Prequalification From WHO.

Thousands of men, women and children were killed while the raiders carried out a siege of the then bustling town of Baramulla. The Indian Army later drove the invaders out of the area.

European Foundation for South Asian Studies (EFSAS), in a recent commentary, called October 22 as the "darkest day" in the history of Jammu and Kashmir when Operation Gulmarg was launched in a bid to seize the territory.

According to a European think tank, the tribal invasion had left between 35,000 and 40,000 residents dead, besides, a "grim mark" on the fate of J-K. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)