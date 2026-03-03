New Delhi [India], March 3 (ANI): Indian diplomatic missions in the Gulf region have stepped up assistance to stranded passengers after widespread flight disruptions triggered by temporary airspace closures in parts of West Asia.

The Embassy of India in Kuwait, in a post on X, said it remains "fully engaged" in assisting Indian nationals affected by the disruption.

"Embassy @indembkwt remains fully engaged in assisting Indian passengers stranded in Kuwait due to the temporary shutdown of airspace. Embassy officials are in regular contact with the stranded passengers, and are closely liaising with Kuwaiti authorities, managements of the respective hotels and airlines," the embassy said.

Meanwhile, Abu Dhabi-based carrier Etihad Airways announced that all its scheduled commercial flights to and from Abu Dhabi remain suspended until 2 pm (UAE time) on Wednesday, March 4.

In an operational update, the airline said some repositioning, cargo and repatriation flights may operate in coordination with UAE authorities and subject to strict safety approvals.

"Guests should not travel to the airport unless they have been contacted directly by Etihad and advised to do so," the airline stated, adding that passengers must check flight status on its website before travelling and ensure contact details in bookings are up to date.

Etihad further said guests holding tickets issued on or before February 28 for travel up to March 7 may rebook free of charge on Etihad-operated flights up to March 18. Refunds are also being offered for affected passengers.

Budget carrier SpiceJet reported several flight cancellations from the UAE due to the airspace closure.

In a separate statement, Akasa Air said it would operate select flights to and from Jeddah on March 3 and 4 following a comprehensive safety review. The airline announced Mumbai to Jeddah and Ahmedabad to Jeddah services on specified dates, while clarifying that operations are subject to prevailing conditions.

However, Akasa Air said its flights to and from Abu Dhabi, Doha, Kuwait and Riyadh will remain suspended until March 4. "The safety and well-being of our passengers and crew remain our highest priority," the airline said, urging travellers to check flight status before heading to the airport.

Adding to relief measures, the Embassy of India in Saudi Arabia, in a post on X, said IndiGo will operate special flights to India from Jeddah to facilitate stranded passengers. The Embassy said, "IndiGo Airlines to fly special flights to India from Jeddah."

Authorities and airlines continue to monitor the evolving situation in the Gulf region, with safety assessments guiding the gradual resumption of flight operations across the region. (ANI)

