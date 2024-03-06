Moscow, Mar 6 (PTI) An Indian national has died in Russia and authorities are making efforts to send his mortal remains back home, the Indian mission here announced on Wednesday.

The Indian Embassy in Russia identified the deceased as Mohammed Asfan, but did not provide any details on the circumstances of his death.

“We have learnt about the tragic death of an Indian national Shri Mohammed Asfan. We are in touch with the family and Russian authorities. Mission will make efforts to send his mortal remains to India,” the embassy said in a post on X.

According to media reports, many Indians recruited as security helpers in the Russian military, have been forced to even fight with Russian soldiers in certain areas along Russia's border with Ukraine.

Last week, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in New Delhi that authorities are trying their best for an "early discharge" of around 20 Indian nationals who are working as support staff to the Russian army.

"It is our understanding that there are 20-odd people (Indians) who have gone there to work as support staff or as helpers with the Russian army," Jaiswal said.

"We are trying our level best for their early discharge," he added.

Jaiswal had said that the "20-odd people" contacted the Indian embassy in Moscow.

