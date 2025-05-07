New Delhi [India], May 7 (ANI): Senior Indian officials have spoken to their counterparts in a number of countries, including the US, UK, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Russia, to brief them on the Operation Sindoor that targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan in retaliation against Pahalgam terror attack that left 26 killed, said sources in the government.

Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Wednesday that he is closely monitoring the situation between India and Pakistan, following Indian missile strikes on multiple sites in Pakistan.

Also Read | Operation Sindoor: India Conducts Precision Strike at 4 Terror Hotbeds in Pakistan and 5 in PoKJ, PM Narendra Modi Monitors Armed Forces' Action Through the Night.

In a statement posted on X (formerly Twitter), Rubio said, "I am monitoring the situation between India and Pakistan closely. I echo President Trump's comments earlier today that this hopefully ends quickly and will continue to engage both Indian and Pakistani leadership towards a peaceful resolution."

His remarks follow those of President Donald Trump, who earlier in the day acknowledged the reports of the Indian strikes and expressed hope that tensions would de-escalate swiftly.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: 3 Civilians Killed As Pakistan Violates Ceasefire Again, Opens Indiscriminate Firing Across LoC and International Border After India Conducted Operation Sindoor.

"We just heard about it as we were walking through the doors of the Oval. Just heard about it. I guess people knew something was going to happen based on a little bit of the past. They've been fighting for a long time. They've been fighting for many, many decades. And centuries, actually, if you think about it. I hope it ends very quickly," Trump said.

The US State Department also addressed the situation, though refrained from making a detailed assessment. A spokesperson told ANI, "We are aware of the reports, however we have no assessment to offer at this time. This remains an evolving situation, and we are closely monitoring developments."

The comments come in the wake of Indian strikes under "Operation Sindoor," which targeted nine terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir. India's Ministry of Defence said the action was in direct response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that killed 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen. The ministry stated, "Our actions have been focused, measured and non-escalatory in nature. No Pakistani military facilities have been targeted."

Indian Armed Forces successfully struck nine terror targets, four in Pakistan, including Bahawalpur, Muridke, and Sialkot, and five in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), using special precision munitions in a coordinated operation, sources told ANI.

The operation was jointly carried out by the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force, with the mobilisation of assets and troops. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was constantly monitoring Operation Sindoor throughout the night, sources confirmed to ANI.

The strikes on all nine targets were successful, sources further revealed. The Indian forces selected the locations to target top Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) leaders involved in sponsoring terrorist activities in India. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)