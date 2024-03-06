London, Mar 6 (PTI) A 33-year-old Indian-origin woman on Wednesday appeared before a UK court charged with the murder of her 10-year-old daughter, who was found dead at their home in a town in the West Midlands region of England.

Jaskirat Kaur, also known as Jasmine Kang, appeared before Wolverhampton Magistrates Court charged with the murder of Shay Kang, described as “bright and fun-loving” in a tribute from her school. West Midlands Police said the girl had been found with injuries at an address in Rowley Regis on Monday and pronounced dead at the scene.

"Our thoughts remain with Shay's family and friends. Her tragic death has had a profound impact on those who knew her as well as the wider community. We ask that they are left to grieve in private as our enquiries continue,” said Detective Inspector Dan Jarratt of West Midlands Police.

"The community has understandably been left shocked by what's happened, and we'll continue to have a police presence and offer our support in the area over the coming days,” he said.

Kaur had been arrested on Monday from the residential property where her daughter's body was found. A cordon remains in place at the property on Robin Close and a post-mortem is to be held in due course to establish the cause of death.

“At this stage we are not looking for anyone else as part of the investigation,” the police said at the time.

Brickhouse Primary School, where Shay was a pupil, issued a statement to say the school was deeply saddened by the tragic death.

“Shay was a bright, happy, fun-loving child who was well liked by all, and she will be very sadly missed by everyone. School is the heart of the community and we have already begun working with our children and staff to support them following this devastating news,” read the statement.

Tributes including toys, cards and balloons have since been laid near the police cordon on Robin Close in the town of Rowley Regis, where the schoolgirl lived with her mother. Some parents of children who attended the same school have also set up an online Go Fund Me fundraiser to collect money for Shay's funeral, with over GBP 3,800 raised so far.

The fundraiser reads: “As you may be aware she had no family except her mum. The purpose of this is to come together as a community to help raise funds for her funeral and to also help with flowers, head stone etc.

“She didn't deserve this at all and the best we can do is make sure she flys (sic) high in the most beautiful way.”

