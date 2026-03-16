VMPL

Kurukshetra (Haryana) [India], March 16: Cricket enthusiasts are in for a treat with the launch of Dream Tennis Cricket League's Season 1 - North Zone to be held in Kurukshetra.

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The grand launch ceremony of this cricket league was launched in presence of the Chief Guest Aakash Chopra, the former Indian cricketer and elite commentator on March 12, 2026, at the Veta Hotel in Umri, Kurukshetra.

Bringing Thrilling Tennis Cricket to Samana Bahu

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Scheduled to be held from June 16 to June 21 at Samana Bahu (Kurukshetra), the league will feature promising talented players from Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh. The organizers aim to establish this league as a premier tennis cricket tournament within the North Zone.

While unveiling the league's official poster and jersey, Aakash Chopra engaged with players and fans by sharing his personal insights and experiences, formally marking the start of the competition. His participation significantly bolstered the event's profile, providing invaluable encouragement and motivation to the rising talent

Empowering the Next Generation of Regional Stars

"The Dream Tennis Cricket League will provide players with an excellent platform to showcase their talent and will also foster greater enthusiasm for the sport among the youth," stated the organizers further adding, "Through this leage efforts are being made to promote sporting activities in the region and offer cricket enthusiasts it provides them the opportunity to witness thrilling matches in their city."

"The immense craze and passion for tennis cricket currently prevalent among the public is amply evident. The Dream Tennis Cricket League Season-1, North Zone is set to provide opportunity to any talented cricketer to showcase his talent and abilities. This is a unique opportunity for fulfilling the dreams of numerous talented players," noted Aakash Chopra.

Organized by Somnath Gaba (Chairman), Ravi Kumar Gaba and Vinay Kamboj of Haripur, Yamunanagar, the PR and Event Management of The Dream Tennis Cricket League is handled by Shaaz Media Entertainment.

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