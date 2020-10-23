East Chicago, Oct 23 (AP) An 8-year-old Northwest Indiana girl was hospitalized in critical condition after being shot in the head by stray gunfire while seated on a living room floor doing homework, police said.

A preliminary investigation indicates that someone began shooting outside her home Thursday night and one bullet penetrated the siding of the home, East Chicago Deputy Police Chief Jose Rivera said.

Also Read | US Elections 2020: 20% Polling Completed, Over 50 Million Americans Have ‘Voted Early’, Says Monitor.

Police do not believe she was the intended target, Rivera said.

“Any time a child is the victim of senseless gun violence it affects and saddens us all. Thoughts, prayers and caring emojis on social media will not bring the shooter to justice. We need witnesses to come forward and cooperate with our detectives," Rivera said in a statement.

Also Read | United Nations Day 2020: Date, Theme, History and Significance of The Observance.

"We can't allow these cowardly thugs to randomly open fire in our community with impunity. Our department will use all the resources we have available to help us catch the shooter and any person involved,” Rivera said. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)