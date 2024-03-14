Islamabad, Mar 14 (PTI) Pakistan on Thursday termed India's new Citizenship (Amendment) Act "discriminatory in nature", claiming that it differentiated between people based on their faith.

The Indian government implemented the Citizenship (Amendment) Act 2019 on Monday, paving the way for the grant of citizenship to undocumented non-Muslim migrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan who came to India before December 31, 2014.

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine War: Seven More Nepalese Citizens Serving Russian Army Killed; Toll Touches 19, Says Nepal Foreign Ministry.

The government also came out with a press statement to say that Indian Muslims need not worry as the CAA will not impact their citizenship and has nothing to do with the community which enjoys equal rights as their Hindu counterparts.

Commenting on the CAA's implementation during her weekly briefing, Pakistan Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said, “Evidently, the legislation and relevant rules are discriminatory in nature as they differentiate amongst people on the basis of their faith.”

Also Read | Apple Vision Pro Launch Countries: Apple Likely To Launch Its Vision Pro Mixed Reality Headset in Nine Countries and in 12 Languages; Check More Details.

“These regulations and laws are premised on a false assumption that minorities are being persecuted in Muslim countries of the region and the facade of India being a safe haven for minorities,” she alleged.

She added that Pakistan's Parliament passed a resolution on December 16, 2019, criticising the law, which it termed against international norms of equality and non-discrimination and international human rights law.

“We believe that Indian authorities will be well advised to stop pre-choreographed targeting and systematic marginalisation of minorities inside India,” she said.

The Indian government has maintained that the CAA is about granting citizenship and that no citizen of the country will lose citizenship due to it.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)