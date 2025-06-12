Stockholm, Jun 12 (PTI) India's goods and services exports during 2025-26 are expected to cross USD 900 billion despite the global economic uncertainties, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has said.

Despite uncertainties due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Israel-Hamas war and the Red Sea crisis, the country's overall exports touched an all-time high of USD 825 billion in 2024-25 against USD 778 billion in 2023-24.

"We have crossed USD 825 billion exports last year, we are surely to cross USD 900 billion this year in all this global turmoil," he has said here while addressing the Indian business delegation last night.

The minister is here on an official visit to meet his Swedish counterpart and companies for promoting trade and investments between the two countries.

Apex exporters' body FIEO has projected that the country's overall goods and services exports are expected to grow by over 21 per cent year-on-year to USD 1 trillion during 2025-26.

