New Delhi [India], November 13 (ANI): India's Presidency hopes to provide new strength, direction and perspective to G20 discussions on diverse subjects which include green development, lifestyle for the environment, digital transformation, and more importantly greater voice for the global south in issues of international economic cooperation, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Sunday.

"India's G20 presidency hopes to provide new strength, direction and perspective to g20 discussions on diverse subjects which include green development, lifestyle for environment, digital transformation, inclusive and resilient growth and more importantly greater voice for the global south in issues of international economic cooperation as also on the need for reformed 21st-century institutions," Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra said during a special briefing on Sunday.

During the briefing ahead of PM Modi's visit to Bali for the G20 Summit, the Foreign Secretary emphasised the importance of inclusive and resilient growth and said that the Prime Minister along with G20 leaders would deliberate extensively upon key issues of contemporary relevance, including the state of the global economy, energy, environment, agriculture, health and digital transmission.

He added that on the side of the G20, PM Modi will also brief the summit on India's evolving G20 priorities and review critical elements of bilateral engagement with the world leaders.

Responding to media queries on digital technology, Kwatra said that the use of technology is able to deliver governance more efficiently and transparently, reiterating that it is something which has assumed global recognition in terms of what India's achievements have been over the last few years.

Regarding the delegation who will be visiting Bali alongside PM Modi, he added that the Sherpa is already there as Sherpa meetings are going on. Moreover, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will be there and National Security Advisor (NSA) will also be a part.

Talking about bilaterals with other leaders, Kwatra said, "PM will have bilateral meetings with several leaders...They are still in the process of being scheduled."

Notably, India, Indonesia and Brazil would be the G20 Troika during India's presidency.

"During our G20 presidency, India, Indonesia and Brazil would be the Troika. This is the first time in G20 that this Troika would consist of developing countries and emerging economies in a row," said Kwatra.

The FS also informed that during his visit to Indonesia, PM Modi will address and interact with the members of the Indian community on November 15th.

Prime Minister Modi will be attending G20 Summit on November 14-16th in Bali.

The G20 logo launched by PM Modi draws inspiration from the vibrant colours of India's national flag - saffron, white and green, and blue. It juxtaposes planet Earth with the lotus, India's national flower that reflects growth amid challenges, said an official statement.

"The theme of India's G20 Presidency - "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam" or "One Earth One Family One Future" - is drawn from the ancient Sanskrit text of the Maha Upanishad. Essentially, the theme affirms the value of all life - human, animal, plant, and microorganisms - and their interconnectedness on the planet Earth and in the wider universe," read the official statement.

The theme also spotlights LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment), with its associated, environmentally sustainable and responsible choices, both at the level of individual lifestyles as well as national development, leading to globally transformative actions resulting in a cleaner, greener and bluer future.

During the G20 Summit, India will raise the issues of renewable energy and the digital revolution.

Guided by the Prime Minister's vision, India's foreign policy has been evolving to undertake leadership roles on the global stage. In a significant step in this direction, India will assume G20 Presidency on December 1, 2022. (ANI)

