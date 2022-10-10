Canberra, Oct 10 (PTI) India and Australia have recognised that the strategic Indo-Pacific region is being "reshaped" both economically and strategically, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong said on Monday, underling that the partnership with India is a "critical part" of shaping the region, amidst China's aggressive posturing.

Wong said during a press conference on Monday with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who arrived in Canberra from New Zealand.

"Australia and India are comprehensive strategic partners. We are QUAD partners. We partner in many other ways and most fundamentally, we share a region, the Indo-Pacific region and between our countries, we span a great breadth of the Indo-Pacific," she said after both minister held 13th Foreign Ministers' Framework Dialogue.

The Quad or Quadrilateral Security Dialogue comprises India, the US, Japan and Australia.

"With our own areas of deep connection and expertise. We've got a shared interest and we share an ambition and that is our region is stable, prosperous and respectful of sovereignty, where countries are not required to choose sides, but make their own sovereign choices. We don't want to see any one country dominating or any country being dominated," she added.

India, the US and several other world powers have been talking about the need to ensure a free, open and thriving Indo-Pacific in the backdrop of China's rising military manoeuvring in the region.

China claims nearly all of the disputed South China Sea, though Taiwan, the Philippines, Brunei, Malaysia and Vietnam all claim parts of it. Beijing has built artificial islands and military installations in the South China Sea.

She also said that "we both recognise our region is being reshaped, economically and strategically. And I think our partnership is a demonstration that we understand that this period of change is best navigated together."

"We can only build and sustain the region we want by working with others, including by working in partnership with India and for Australia, this partnership is a critical part of shaping the region we want."

After concluding his first-ever visit to New Zealand, Jaishankar received a "Tiranga welcome" in Canberra.

"Arrived in Canberra to a Tiranga welcome. So happy to see the old Parliament House of Australia in our national colours," he tweeted. This is his second visit to Australia. The first visit was in February 2022. PTI

