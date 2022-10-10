Abuja, October 10: At least 76 people were killed in a boat accident in Nigeria's Anambra state on Sunday after a boat carrying 85 persons capsized following rising floods. Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari expressed sadness over the boat accident.

"The boat reportedly carrying 85 persons capsized following rising floods in Ogbaru area of the state, with emergency bodies confirming a death toll of 76," the Presidency of Nigeria said in a statement posted on Twitter.

After the news of the accident broke, the Nigerian government expedited rescue and recovery missions. Bangladesh: Boat Capsizes in Karatoya River in Panchagarh, 51 Killed; Several Still Missing.

"Following the tragedy, the Nigerian Inland Waterways Authority @WaterwaysNG and the National Emergency Management Agency @nemanigeria have embarked on rescue and recovery missions expeditiously," the statement added.

As more details are awaited, the President has directed all other rescue and relief agencies to rush to the site of the accident. He also directed the relevant agencies to check the safety protocols on these ferries to make sure such incidents are avoided in the future. Assam: Boat Capsizes in Brahmaputra River Near Dhubri District, Several Go Missing.

President Buhari said he was saddened by the boat accident and directed that all possible efforts be made to account for all the passengers. "I pray for the repose of the souls of the deceased and for everyone's safety, as well as the well-being of the family members of the victims of this tragic accident," said the President.

